Clash in J&K Assembly Over Forest Rights Act Sparks Heated Debate
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupted in a verbal showdown between the ruling National Conference and opposition BJP. The tension centered around the Forest Rights Act and its impact on Scheduled Tribes, with accusations of improper implementation and socio-economic bias. A committee was proposed to investigate these claims.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly became a battleground Saturday as the ruling National Conference and opposition BJP traded barbs over the rights of Scheduled Tribes within forests.
The discord began when BJP's Sham Lal Sharma interrupted Forest Minister Javed Ahmad Rana, who was laying out plans for tribal welfare. The dispute highlighted deep-rooted concerns regarding the Forest Rights Act's implementation.
Outside the assembly, Forest Minister Rana asserted that the Act, passed by Parliament, would be enforced robustly, accusing the BJP of obstructing tribal progress. Controversy also enveloped the formation of a house committee to probe Jal Jeevan Mission irregularities, sparking further accusations.
