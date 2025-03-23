Political Drama: Istanbul Mayor Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests

In a significant political development, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been arrested on corruption charges, a move viewed by many as politically motivated.

His arrest, following a raid on his residence, has ignited the largest protests Turkey has seen in over a decade, raising significant concerns about the state of democracy and the rule of law.

Observers suggest Imamoglu's detainment is a strategic attempt to remove a formidable contender from challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming 2018 presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)