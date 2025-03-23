Left Menu

Pakistan Army Neutralizes Militant Threat on Afghan Border

Pakistan's army successfully neutralized 16 Islamist militants in North Waziristan along the Afghan border. The incident occurred during a firefight on March 22-23. Amid the military action, the Pakistan Special Representative for Afghanistan visited Kabul to discuss ongoing bilateral and economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:01 IST
Pakistan's army announced on Sunday that it had killed 16 Islamist militants in a firefight along the country's western border with Afghanistan. The clash erupted during the night between March 22 and 23 in the North Waziristan district, a region frequently troubled by insurgent activity.

The army's statement highlighted the effective engagement of border troops in thwarting an attempted infiltration by militants. Islamabad maintains that Islamist attackers operating in Pakistan regularly cross from Afghanistan, an assertion that Kabul has consistently denied.

The incident coincides with a diplomatic visit to Kabul by Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan. During his two-day mission, discussions are focused on resolving various bilateral and economic matters, according to a statement from Pakistan's embassy in Kabul.

