Renewed Gaza Conflict Escalates as Israeli Airstrike Kills Hamas Leader

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed Hamas leader Salah al-Bardaweel, reigniting conflict with over 50,000 reported Palestinian deaths. Hamas accuses Israel of breaking the ceasefire. With humanitarian concerns mounting, Israeli military actions continue, including evacuations in Tel Al-Sultan amid renewed hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:26 IST
An Israeli airstrike on Sunday claimed the life of Salah al-Bardaweel, a Hamas political leader, in southern Gaza. The strike, confirmed by Israeli military, marks a significant escalation, as the death toll reaches over 50,000 amid nearly 18 months of ongoing conflict.

Following two months of relative calm, Israeli forces abandoned a ceasefire agreement, initiating a comprehensive air and ground offensive on Tuesday. As a result, residents in Gaza have been fleeing for safety. The airstrike in Khan Younis resulted in Bardaweel's death, alongside several others, including his wife.

The conflict's humanitarian impact is dire, with Israeli troops now surrounding Tel Al-Sultan. Civilians have been urged to evacuate as fears of famine loom and aid restrictions exacerbate the crisis. Palestinian and international voices have condemned what they describe as collective punishment amidst the mounting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

