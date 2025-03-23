Tragedy in Nagra: Alleged Foul Play in Woman's Death Stirs Political Outcry
A 20-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree in Nagra, igniting allegations of foul play from her family. Her grandmother suspects multiple involvement, demanding justice. Authorities are investigating, while political parties criticize the state government's stance on women's safety.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in the Nagra area as a 20-year-old woman was discovered hanging from a tree with her hands bound. Her family suspects foul play, intensifying the investigation's urgency.
The woman's grandmother expressed doubts about suicide, highlighting the body's condition and demanding strict action against those involved. Law enforcement has formed multiple teams to investigate potential links to a love affair.
The incident prompted fierce criticism from political parties, targeting the BJP-led government for alleged failures in safeguarding women. As the investigation progresses, the state's commitment to justice and women's safety is under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
