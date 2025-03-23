Iceland Minister Resigns Over Decades-Old Relationship

On Sunday, Iceland's president accepted the resignation of the nation's children's minister, Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir, amid revelations about a relationship she had with a teenager three decades ago.

Thorsdottir's decision to step down came after national broadcaster RUV reported her involvement with a 16-year-old when she was 23, a relationship that began in a church youth group. Although Iceland's sexual consent age is 15, legal exceptions apply for certain situations involving authority figures.

Despite resigning from the government, Thorsdottir remains active in the People's Party within the coalition government. Though the relationship resulted in a child, the father maintained limited contact, despite paying child support for 18 years. Iceland continues to grapple with the historical implications of such revelations.

