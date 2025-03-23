Left Menu

Iceland Minister Resigns Over Decades-Old Relationship

Iceland's children's minister, Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir, resigned due to a past relationship with a teenager. The disclosure led to her stepping down, although she remains a lawmaker for the People's Party within the coalition government. Iceland's age of sexual consent is 15, but legal constraints exist for relationships with mentors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:14 IST
Iceland Minister Resigns Over Decades-Old Relationship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Sunday, Iceland's president accepted the resignation of the nation's children's minister, Asthildur Loa Thorsdottir, amid revelations about a relationship she had with a teenager three decades ago.

Thorsdottir's decision to step down came after national broadcaster RUV reported her involvement with a 16-year-old when she was 23, a relationship that began in a church youth group. Although Iceland's sexual consent age is 15, legal exceptions apply for certain situations involving authority figures.

Despite resigning from the government, Thorsdottir remains active in the People's Party within the coalition government. Though the relationship resulted in a child, the father maintained limited contact, despite paying child support for 18 years. Iceland continues to grapple with the historical implications of such revelations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025