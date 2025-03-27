Macron Rallies Allies for European Force in Ukraine

President Emmanuel Macron of France has unveiled a proposal for a European armed force capable of intervening in Ukraine should Russia resume its aggressive stance against the nation. This announcement comes right after successful talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing a growing international coalition.

Set against the backdrop of a summit in Paris involving around 30 countries, the idea aims to ensure that any peace agreement with Russia is upheld robustly. Macron's effort, in collaboration with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, seeks participation from 31 delegations, demonstrating increasing support from European allies.

However, a notable absence is the United States, whose administration under President Donald Trump remains skeptical. Nevertheless, European leaders argue that a credible security framework for Ukraine is essential, which includes bolstering its military capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)