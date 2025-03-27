Left Menu

Macron Rallies Allies for European Force in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron proposes a European armed force to counter any potential Russian attacks on Ukraine. Despite US hesitation, 30 nations are meeting in Paris to discuss the coalition's role in securing any future peace agreements, underlining Europe's commitment to Ukraine's defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-03-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 01:36 IST
Macron Rallies Allies for European Force in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

President Emmanuel Macron of France has unveiled a proposal for a European armed force capable of intervening in Ukraine should Russia resume its aggressive stance against the nation. This announcement comes right after successful talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing a growing international coalition.

Set against the backdrop of a summit in Paris involving around 30 countries, the idea aims to ensure that any peace agreement with Russia is upheld robustly. Macron's effort, in collaboration with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, seeks participation from 31 delegations, demonstrating increasing support from European allies.

However, a notable absence is the United States, whose administration under President Donald Trump remains skeptical. Nevertheless, European leaders argue that a credible security framework for Ukraine is essential, which includes bolstering its military capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025