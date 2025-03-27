Turkish Student's Detention Sparks Debate on Free Speech and Immigration

Late Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities detained Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University, for allegedly supporting Palestinians during Israel's conflict in Gaza. Her arrest represents a significant move by President Donald Trump's administration, which is scrutinizing foreign students involved in similar activism.

Ozturk's attorney claims her detention infringes on free speech rights and connected it to her pro-Palestinian activism. However, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson cited her alleged support for Hamas, labeling it a terrorist organization. Legal actions are unfolding, with a judge ordering that Ozturk not be relocated without notice.

The incident has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers and prompted public rallies in support of Ozturk. The Trump administration's stringent immigration policies, particularly against those perceived as supporting militant groups, remain a focal point of contention for political and civil liberties advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)