China Criticizes U.S. Tariff Strategy on Imported Vehicles

China has voiced criticism against U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles, claiming they violate WTO rules and won't solve domestic issues. The Chinese foreign ministry argues that imposing additional tariffs cannot lead to prosperity, emphasizing international disagreements on economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:59 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has denounced the United States regarding its plan to impose tariffs on imported vehicles, stating that such measures contravene World Trade Organization rules.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry emphasized at a regular press briefing that no nation can achieve economic prosperity through the imposition of additional tariffs.

The statement highlights ongoing international tension concerning trade and tariff strategies, with Beijing signaling that Washington's actions may not yield the intended economic benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

