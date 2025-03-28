Left Menu

BJP's Call for Inclusive Strategy in Kashmir Rehabilitation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the return and rehabilitation of displaced communities in the region. BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina emphasized the importance of stakeholder dialogue and proper management of displaced individuals' properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:33 IST
BJP's Call for Inclusive Strategy in Kashmir Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir has called for a comprehensive and inclusive strategy to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of the displaced community in the Kashmir Valley, dismissing superficial measures as inadequate and counterproductive.

BJP spokesperson and former legislator Girdhari Lal Raina underscored the importance of engaging in dialogue with stakeholders to address the fears and aspirations of the displaced community, differentiating between political migrants and those uprooted from their homes.

Raina highlighted concerns about illegal encroachments on the properties of the displaced, advocating for reforms in relief organizations to prevent misuse of aid and enhance the effectiveness of support systems, emphasizing protection of the community's social, economic, and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025