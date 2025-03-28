BJP's Call for Inclusive Strategy in Kashmir Rehabilitation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir has called for a comprehensive and inclusive strategy to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of the displaced community in the Kashmir Valley, dismissing superficial measures as inadequate and counterproductive.

BJP spokesperson and former legislator Girdhari Lal Raina underscored the importance of engaging in dialogue with stakeholders to address the fears and aspirations of the displaced community, differentiating between political migrants and those uprooted from their homes.

Raina highlighted concerns about illegal encroachments on the properties of the displaced, advocating for reforms in relief organizations to prevent misuse of aid and enhance the effectiveness of support systems, emphasizing protection of the community's social, economic, and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)