BJP's Call for Inclusive Strategy in Kashmir Rehabilitation
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to ensure the return and rehabilitation of displaced communities in the region. BJP spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina emphasized the importance of stakeholder dialogue and proper management of displaced individuals' properties.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir has called for a comprehensive and inclusive strategy to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of the displaced community in the Kashmir Valley, dismissing superficial measures as inadequate and counterproductive.
BJP spokesperson and former legislator Girdhari Lal Raina underscored the importance of engaging in dialogue with stakeholders to address the fears and aspirations of the displaced community, differentiating between political migrants and those uprooted from their homes.
Raina highlighted concerns about illegal encroachments on the properties of the displaced, advocating for reforms in relief organizations to prevent misuse of aid and enhance the effectiveness of support systems, emphasizing protection of the community's social, economic, and cultural identity.
