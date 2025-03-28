Left Menu

Power Accountability Tightened: Uttar Pradesh Minister's Zero Tolerance Stance

Uttar Pradesh's Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma declares stricter measures for power disruptions. Officers face suspension for negligence, supported by the government's zero-tolerance policy on corruption. He defends cultural significance against opposition's critiques. Recent disciplinary actions in response to power failures underline the minister's commitment to reliable electricity supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Energy Minister, Arvind Kumar Sharma, reinforced his administration's accountability measures in the power sector. Speaking in Mau, he emphasized that officers would face consequences for any disruptions in electricity supply, reflecting a departure from previous leniencies.

Sharma highlighted the government's sizable efforts to enhance the power infrastructure, with over 3,300 suspensions issued for corruption and negligence in the past three years. He assured uninterrupted power for designated areas and asserted that any ongoing failures would prompt further suspensions.

Beyond power issues, Sharma also addressed political criticism, defending traditional practices like cow dung usage and the Maha Kumbh festival's cultural significance. He dismissed derogatory comments from opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav, asserting these practices are sacred to many in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

