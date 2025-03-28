Arsonist's Calls for Resistance: Anti-Tesla Attacks Spark Nationwide Concern

A man identified as Paul Hyon Kim has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas and leaving the word 'resist' painted at the scene, local authorities confirmed Thursday.

Kim, aged 36, now faces both state and federal charges related to the March 18 attack, including arson and possession of an unregistered firearm. He remains in federal custody and is due to appear in US District Court later today.

Investigations continue as authorities consider possible motives and connections to similar attacks targeting Tesla properties around the nation, amid a rise in political and anti-corporate violence since President Trump's tenure.

