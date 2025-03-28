Left Menu

Arsonist's Calls for Resistance: Anti-Tesla Attacks Spark Nationwide Concern

A Las Vegas man has been arrested for setting fire to Tesla vehicles and painting 'resist' at the scene. The incident is part of a string of Tesla-related attacks across the US. Authorities are exploring potential connections to other vandalisms and whether a political motive is involved.

Updated: 28-03-2025 03:12 IST
A man identified as Paul Hyon Kim has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas and leaving the word 'resist' painted at the scene, local authorities confirmed Thursday.

Kim, aged 36, now faces both state and federal charges related to the March 18 attack, including arson and possession of an unregistered firearm. He remains in federal custody and is due to appear in US District Court later today.

Investigations continue as authorities consider possible motives and connections to similar attacks targeting Tesla properties around the nation, amid a rise in political and anti-corporate violence since President Trump's tenure.

