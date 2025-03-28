Justice Served: 20-Year Sentences for Heinous Crime

In a landmark judgment, five men received 20-year jail terms for the gangrape of a teenage girl. The sentence was handed down by Special Judge MH Pathan under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The unfortunate incident began when the mentally challenged 16-year-old vanished on October 21, 2016. She was reported missing, leading to an intensive search.

Upon discovery four days later, the girl recounted her horrific ordeal, which culminated in a pregnancy and subsequent abortion. Initially assaulted by a known rickshaw driver, the abuse continued unabated near Marve Beach.

(With inputs from agencies.)