Delhi High Court Overturns OCI Card Cancellation for Academic Ashok Swain

The Delhi High Court has annulled the Central government's order cancelling Ashok Swain's Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

On Friday, Justice Sachin Datta quashed the July 30, 2023 decree, citing a lack of reason and directed authorities to issue a new show cause notice, if necessary.

Swain, an Indian-born Swedish academic, has been critical of governmental policies and contested the cancellation, which he argued lacked valid reasons and was an infringement of his rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)