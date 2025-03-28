Left Menu

Delhi High Court Overturns OCI Card Cancellation for Academic Ashok Swain

The Delhi High Court has overturned the cancellation of Ashok Swain's Overseas Citizenship of India card by the Central government. Justice Sachin Datta set aside the July 30, 2023 order and permitted the authorities to issue a new notice. Swain is a critic of the current government's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:47 IST
Delhi High Court Overturns OCI Card Cancellation for Academic Ashok Swain
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has annulled the Central government's order cancelling Ashok Swain's Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.

On Friday, Justice Sachin Datta quashed the July 30, 2023 decree, citing a lack of reason and directed authorities to issue a new show cause notice, if necessary.

Swain, an Indian-born Swedish academic, has been critical of governmental policies and contested the cancellation, which he argued lacked valid reasons and was an infringement of his rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025