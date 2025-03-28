Delhi High Court Overturns OCI Card Cancellation for Academic Ashok Swain
The Delhi High Court has overturned the cancellation of Ashok Swain's Overseas Citizenship of India card by the Central government. Justice Sachin Datta set aside the July 30, 2023 order and permitted the authorities to issue a new notice. Swain is a critic of the current government's policies.
The Delhi High Court has annulled the Central government's order cancelling Ashok Swain's Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card.
On Friday, Justice Sachin Datta quashed the July 30, 2023 decree, citing a lack of reason and directed authorities to issue a new show cause notice, if necessary.
Swain, an Indian-born Swedish academic, has been critical of governmental policies and contested the cancellation, which he argued lacked valid reasons and was an infringement of his rights.
