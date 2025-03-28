Tense Calm in Malda: Internet Suspended as Communal Clashes Erupt

In Malda's Mothabari region, West Bengal, authorities arrested 34 individuals and suspended internet services following community clashes, according to official reports on Friday.

The district maintains a tense but stable atmosphere with significant police deployment. The Calcutta High Court mandated a comprehensive report from local authorities by April 3, emphasizing cautious state action.

TMC MLA Sabina Yeasmin reported a positive peace meeting outcome, expressing confidence in stabilization. Despite internet suspension, Section 144 was avoided due to upcoming religious festivities, while police actively maintain order and caution against misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)