Tense Calm in Malda: Internet Suspended as Communal Clashes Erupt
Communal tensions escalated in Malda, West Bengal, leading to internet suspension and arrests after clashes in Mothabari. The situation remains tense but controlled, with heavy police deployment. The Calcutta High Court has requested a detailed report on the violence. Peace talks were held amid concerns over potential unrest during upcoming festivities.
In Malda's Mothabari region, West Bengal, authorities arrested 34 individuals and suspended internet services following community clashes, according to official reports on Friday.
The district maintains a tense but stable atmosphere with significant police deployment. The Calcutta High Court mandated a comprehensive report from local authorities by April 3, emphasizing cautious state action.
TMC MLA Sabina Yeasmin reported a positive peace meeting outcome, expressing confidence in stabilization. Despite internet suspension, Section 144 was avoided due to upcoming religious festivities, while police actively maintain order and caution against misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
