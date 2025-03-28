Left Menu

Tense Calm in Malda: Internet Suspended as Communal Clashes Erupt

Communal tensions escalated in Malda, West Bengal, leading to internet suspension and arrests after clashes in Mothabari. The situation remains tense but controlled, with heavy police deployment. The Calcutta High Court has requested a detailed report on the violence. Peace talks were held amid concerns over potential unrest during upcoming festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata/Malda | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:15 IST
Tense Calm in Malda: Internet Suspended as Communal Clashes Erupt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Malda's Mothabari region, West Bengal, authorities arrested 34 individuals and suspended internet services following community clashes, according to official reports on Friday.

The district maintains a tense but stable atmosphere with significant police deployment. The Calcutta High Court mandated a comprehensive report from local authorities by April 3, emphasizing cautious state action.

TMC MLA Sabina Yeasmin reported a positive peace meeting outcome, expressing confidence in stabilization. Despite internet suspension, Section 144 was avoided due to upcoming religious festivities, while police actively maintain order and caution against misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025