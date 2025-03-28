Bangladesh Seeks China's Expertise in Water Management

Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, has turned to China for a master plan on water management. During discussions with China's leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Yunus highlighted the shared challenges both nations face in managing river systems effectively, especially the Teesta River.

On his four-day visit, Yunus praised China's water management achievements and sought their expertise in addressing Bangladesh's complex water issues. The Chinese water resources minister, Li Guoying, acknowledged the similarities and promised technical support to Bangladesh.

The countries agreed to collaborate on hydrological forecasting and water projects, with Bangladesh welcoming Chinese companies' participation in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project. Discussions also covered maritime cooperation and development projects in Bangladesh's ports and economic zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)