Judicial Halt on Trump's Deportation Push: A Legal Setback

A federal judge has extended a temporary restraining order blocking President Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The order delays the expulsion of alleged Venezuelan gang members while legal proceedings continue. The American Civil Liberties Union challenges the lack of due process for these migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON, March 28 - In a significant legal development, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has extended the temporary halt on President Donald Trump's controversial use of a 200-year-old law to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members.

The decision comes as Trump's administration faces pushback from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argues that the 1798 Alien Enemies Act is being misused, denying migrants due process.

The Trump administration, labeling the gang a terrorist organization, contends it poses a security threat. However, the judicial pause holds as the Supreme Court is urged to intervene.

