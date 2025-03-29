US Naval Academy Revises Admissions Policy Amid Legal Pressure
The US Naval Academy will stop considering race, ethnicity, or sex in its admissions process following an executive order by President Trump. This policy change aligns with the order's demand for a non-preferential military. The move comes after legal challenges and debates on national security and diversity.
- Country:
- United States
The US Naval Academy has announced it will no longer factor race, ethnicity, or sex into its admissions decisions, following an executive order from President Donald Trump. This shift in policy was formalized by Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, the academy's superintendent, in February, as documented in a recent court filing.
President Trump's directive, issued on January 27, mandates that all elements of the Armed Forces operate without preferences based on race or gender. In response, the Secretary of Defense was instructed to review all internal practices promoting such preferences, including those at service academies.
This decision arrives after a federal judge previously permitted the consideration of race in admissions, citing military cohesion and national security. The revision was further fueled by the group Students for Fair Admissions, known for their role in challenging affirmative action in a landmark Supreme Court case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity and Diversity: India Celebrates Holi Amid Spirited Festivities
Crackdown on Campuses: Trump's Campaign Against Diversity in Education
Trump Administration Targets University Diversity Programs
Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Holi Amidst Ramzan in West Bengal
Appeals Court Pauses Ban on Diversity Programs