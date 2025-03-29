US Naval Academy Revises Admissions Policy Amid Legal Pressure

The US Naval Academy has announced it will no longer factor race, ethnicity, or sex into its admissions decisions, following an executive order from President Donald Trump. This shift in policy was formalized by Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, the academy's superintendent, in February, as documented in a recent court filing.

President Trump's directive, issued on January 27, mandates that all elements of the Armed Forces operate without preferences based on race or gender. In response, the Secretary of Defense was instructed to review all internal practices promoting such preferences, including those at service academies.

This decision arrives after a federal judge previously permitted the consideration of race in admissions, citing military cohesion and national security. The revision was further fueled by the group Students for Fair Admissions, known for their role in challenging affirmative action in a landmark Supreme Court case.

