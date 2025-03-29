Left Menu

Delhi's Zero Tolerance Approach: Combating Corruption with Transparency

The BJP government in Delhi emphasizes a zero tolerance approach to corruption. Departments are required to submit six-monthly reports on measures to improve governance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Ministry of Home Affairs underscore the importance of transparency in scheme implementation and technological improvement in public services.

The BJP government in Delhi has taken a firm stance against corruption, mandating all departments to submit six-monthly action taken reports. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and boost efficiency in governance and service delivery.

In line with this directive, the Finance Department has instructed various departments to submit reports on January 1 and July 1 each year. During a meeting this Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed the government's commitment to a 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption, focusing on preventing irregularities in scheme implementation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also called on Union Territories, including Delhi, to provide reports demonstrating efforts made to ensure transparency, strengthen anti-corruption branches, and utilize the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portals. Department heads have been urged to incorporate technology in public service delivery and implement rotational transfers for sensitive posts.

