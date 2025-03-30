Justice Surya Kant Advocates Accessible Law at HPNLU Convocation

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant underscored the importance of making law accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford it. His remarks came during the second convocation ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) held at the Judicial Academy.

Justice Surya Kant inspired students by encouraging them to exceed their limitations, stressing that achieving success necessitates both determination and intelligence. He touched upon challenges like self-doubt and the need for integrity and constant growth.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that a legal education builds confidence across various fields, as he shared his own journey of choosing politics over legal practice. Honorary degrees were awarded to Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Rajeev Shakdhar, honoring their contributions to law.

(With inputs from agencies.)