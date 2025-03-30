Left Menu

Goa Anti-Narcotic Cell Cracks Major Inter-State Drug Racket

The Goa Anti-Narcotic Cell busted a significant inter-state drug smuggling operation, arresting a man from Maharashtra and seizing ecstasy worth Rs 25 lakh. The suspect is believed to be part of a network supplying party drugs in Goa and Mumbai. Investigations continue to uncover the distribution chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:40 IST
The Goa Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) successfully dismantled a major inter-state drug smuggling racket on Sunday, capturing a suspect from Maharashtra and confiscating contraband valued at Rs 25 lakh.

The suspect, originating from Kudal in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, was captured in the village of Patradevi on the Goa-Maharashtra border, in possession of 208 grams of ecstasy powder and 43 ecstasy pills.

The arrest forms part of an ongoing investigation into the supply and distribution of party drugs in Goa and Mumbai, with the ANC collecting intelligence to identify and apprehend key figures within this illicit trade network.

