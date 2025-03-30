Maninderjit Singh Bedi Appointed as New Advocate General of Punjab
The Punjab government has appointed Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the new Advocate General following the resignation of senior advocate Gurminder Singh. Singh, who returned to private practice, previously replaced Vinod Ghai. Bedi marks the fourth AG under the AAP government, which assumed power in March 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab administration has named Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the state's new Advocate General, following the resignation of his predecessor, Gurminder Singh, on Sunday.
A formal notification of Bedi's appointment was issued Sunday evening, marking him as the fourth Advocate General under the AAP government since it took charge in March 2022.
Singh stepped down, reportedly to return to private practice, after his tenure began less than a year ago in October 2023 when he succeeded senior lawyer Vinod Ghai. The AAP's first AG, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, resigned in July 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Influence in Lebanese Central Bank Appointment to Combat Corruption
Resignation Amidst Uproar: Prem Chand Aggarwal's Emotional Exit from Uttarakhand Cabinet
Supreme Court Takes on CAG Appointment Process for Greater Transparency
Eastern Cape Govt Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of New HoDs
Controversy Sparks Over NIT Calicut Dean Appointment