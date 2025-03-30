Maninderjit Singh Bedi Appointed as New Advocate General of Punjab

The Punjab administration has named Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the state's new Advocate General, following the resignation of his predecessor, Gurminder Singh, on Sunday.

A formal notification of Bedi's appointment was issued Sunday evening, marking him as the fourth Advocate General under the AAP government since it took charge in March 2022.

Singh stepped down, reportedly to return to private practice, after his tenure began less than a year ago in October 2023 when he succeeded senior lawyer Vinod Ghai. The AAP's first AG, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, resigned in July 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)