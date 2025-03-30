Left Menu

Maninderjit Singh Bedi Appointed as New Advocate General of Punjab

The Punjab government has appointed Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the new Advocate General following the resignation of senior advocate Gurminder Singh. Singh, who returned to private practice, previously replaced Vinod Ghai. Bedi marks the fourth AG under the AAP government, which assumed power in March 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:22 IST
Maninderjit Singh Bedi Appointed as New Advocate General of Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab administration has named Maninderjit Singh Bedi as the state's new Advocate General, following the resignation of his predecessor, Gurminder Singh, on Sunday.

A formal notification of Bedi's appointment was issued Sunday evening, marking him as the fourth Advocate General under the AAP government since it took charge in March 2022.

Singh stepped down, reportedly to return to private practice, after his tenure began less than a year ago in October 2023 when he succeeded senior lawyer Vinod Ghai. The AAP's first AG, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, resigned in July 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025