Nidhi Tewari Appointed as PM's New Private Secretary
Nidhi Tewari, a 2014-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently serving as deputy secretary in the PMO, the Appointments Committee approved her new role on a co-terminus basis, effective March 29.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
IFS officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed as the new private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Tewari, a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, currently holds the position of deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet sanctioned her appointment on a co-terminus basis, as per the order dated March 29.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Shifts in Uttarakhand: Cabinet Restructuring on the Horizon
Resignation Amidst Uproar: Prem Chand Aggarwal's Emotional Exit from Uttarakhand Cabinet
Somalia's Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Security Challenges
Uttarakhand Cabinet Shake-Up: Aggarwal's Resignation Sparks Speculation
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Capital City Developments and Social Initiatives