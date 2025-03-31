Nidhi Tewari Appointed as PM's New Private Secretary

IFS officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed as the new private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Tewari, a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, currently holds the position of deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet sanctioned her appointment on a co-terminus basis, as per the order dated March 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)