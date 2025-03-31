Left Menu

Nidhi Tewari Appointed as PM's New Private Secretary

Nidhi Tewari, a 2014-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently serving as deputy secretary in the PMO, the Appointments Committee approved her new role on a co-terminus basis, effective March 29.

IFS officer Nidhi Tewari has been appointed as the new private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Tewari, a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, currently holds the position of deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet sanctioned her appointment on a co-terminus basis, as per the order dated March 29.

