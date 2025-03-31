Safe and Sound: Chinese Nationals Secure After Ghanaian Pirate Scare

Three Chinese nationals who were suspected of being kidnapped during an alleged pirate attack off the coast of Ghana are now confirmed to be safe, according to China's foreign ministry.

Ghana's authorities announced their investigation into what they termed a 'suspected pirate attack' on a fishing vessel registered in Ghana. The incident had left three Chinese crew members missing.

The Ghanaian armed forces reported that seven armed men boarded the ship Thursday night, firing warning shots. The attackers stayed for three hours, gathered everyone on deck, and confiscated their phones. After their departure, the crew found their three members missing.

The vessel, named MENGXIN 1, has since docked safely. Incidents of piracy are not rare in the Gulf of Guinea, a region where Chinese ships often operate under Ghanaian flags to fish.

China's foreign ministry reassured that all crew members were unharmed and stated their commitment to working with Ghana to protect Chinese citizens and establishments there, expressed by ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun.

