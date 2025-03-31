Kozhikode Man Arrested for Spreading Communal Hatred
A man named Ajayan from Puthuppadi has been arrested in Thamarassery, Kerala, for allegedly sharing a communal hatred message on WhatsApp. The Kozhikode Rural Police detained him following a complaint about inciting communal tension. Ajayan has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In Thamarassery, a north Kerala district, a man was arrested for allegedly spreading a voice message containing communal hatred via WhatsApp groups, police said on Monday.
The accused, Ajayan of Puthuppadi, was taken into custody by the Kozhikode Rural Police on Sunday in response to a complaint of inciting communal hatred through social media.
His arrest came after a voice message circulated in local WhatsApp groups, prompting police action. A detailed investigation into the case is currently underway, police sources confirmed. Ajayan has been remanded to judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Justice: Man Arrested After Encounter Over Minor's Rape in Lucknow
Bangladeshi National Arrested in Delhi for Illegal Stay, Deportation Process Initiated
Temple Intrigue: Priests Arrested for Chemical Attack on Accountant
Kulgam Police Registers Historic First e-FIR via WhatsApp
Reckless Street Racing in Gurugram: Two Arrested, Vehicles Impounded