Kozhikode Man Arrested for Spreading Communal Hatred

A man named Ajayan from Puthuppadi has been arrested in Thamarassery, Kerala, for allegedly sharing a communal hatred message on WhatsApp. The Kozhikode Rural Police detained him following a complaint about inciting communal tension. Ajayan has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:27 IST
In Thamarassery, a north Kerala district, a man was arrested for allegedly spreading a voice message containing communal hatred via WhatsApp groups, police said on Monday.

The accused, Ajayan of Puthuppadi, was taken into custody by the Kozhikode Rural Police on Sunday in response to a complaint of inciting communal hatred through social media.

His arrest came after a voice message circulated in local WhatsApp groups, prompting police action. A detailed investigation into the case is currently underway, police sources confirmed. Ajayan has been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

