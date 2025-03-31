Left Menu

Elderly Woman Accused of Forgery Granted Bail by Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has granted interim bail to Hemalata Shah, a senior citizen accused of forging her husband's will. Justice Milind Jadhav noted that her arrest and custody were unwarranted. The court highlighted that the will had already been probated and criticized lower courts for procedural lapses.

The Bombay High Court has intervened to grant bail to Hemalata Shah, a 61-year-old accused of will forgery. Justice Milind Jadhav criticized the procedures leading to her arrest, noting that the matter was handled improperly by the lower courts. Shah, who suffers from several ailments, was swiftly granted interim bail.

The allegations against Shah were brought forward by her late husband's former business partner, who claimed she had forged her husband's will to claim his properties. However, the high court had previously probated the will in 2020, complicating the forgery allegations.

Justice Jadhav expressed shock over the magistrate's handling of the case, particularly the decision to send Shah to police custody despite there being no request. The court's decision emphasizes the importance of ensuring proper judicial procedures while handling such sensitive cases.

