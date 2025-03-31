Trump Administration's Controversial Deportation of Alleged Gang Members
The Trump administration deported 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador, including those linked to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and MS-13. President Nayib Bukele noted their criminal histories. The U.S. used the Alien Enemies Act, challenged by the ACLU, for these deportations, amidst ongoing legal disputes.
The Trump administration has ramped up its immigration crackdown, deporting 17 alleged gang members to El Salvador over the weekend. This latest group, the U.S. State Department confirms, includes ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and the notorious MS-13.
On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the deportees, flown out by the U.S. military, included individuals linked to murders and sexual offenses. El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, backed this claim on social media, referencing 'confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders'.
Despite legal challenges, the Trump administration continues to press forward with its contentious deportation policies, utilizing the historic Alien Enemies Act. The American Civil Liberties Union contested this usage, arguing it ignores due process. Meanwhile, relatives of some deportees dispute any gang involvement. The ongoing legal battle now awaits U.S. Supreme Court's review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
