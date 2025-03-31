Left Menu

Strategic Victory: U.S. and El Salvador's Joint Operation Against Terrorism

The U.S. military, in collaboration with El Salvador, has executed a successful counter-terrorism operation. The mission reflects efforts to weaken foreign terrorist groups. Pentagon officials have praised the military personnel's actions under President Trump’s administration, though specific targeting details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:56 IST
The U.S. military, in a collaborative effort with El Salvador, has completed a strategic counter-terrorism mission, as announced by a senior official from the Pentagon on Monday. The operation's targets were not disclosed, but it signals a significant step against drug cartels and criminal gangs in the region.

Officials highlighted the importance of the mission, which aims to diminish the influence and operations of Foreign Terrorist Organizations. This strategic mission underscores the joint determination of both nations to tackle security threats under the leadership of President Trump.

Joe Kasper, chief of staff to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, applauded the military's efforts, emphasizing the successful degradation of targeted threats. Details of the operation's impact on specific entities remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

