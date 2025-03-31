Controversy Over Waqf Law: A Federal System Challenge

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Waqf law enacted by previous Congress administrations, accusing it of undermining the federal system and bypassing judicial review. He asserted that the current government has corrected this by subjecting the law to judicial scrutiny.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, previously referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), is set to be reintroduced in Parliament. The move follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the bill's amendments as recommended by the JPC.

As the budget session nears its close, the bill, initially introduced by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, prompts further political discussion, with dissent notes from opposition MPs highlighting the ongoing controversy surrounding the Waqf law.

(With inputs from agencies.)