Controversy Over Waqf Law: A Federal System Challenge

The Waqf law has sparked debate in India, with claims that it undermined the country's federal system and judiciary. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the previous Congress government's enactment, while the current government aligned it under judicial scrutiny. The amended bill awaits Parliament's review.

Controversy Over Waqf Law: A Federal System Challenge
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Waqf law enacted by previous Congress administrations, accusing it of undermining the federal system and bypassing judicial review. He asserted that the current government has corrected this by subjecting the law to judicial scrutiny.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, previously referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC), is set to be reintroduced in Parliament. The move follows the Union Cabinet's approval of the bill's amendments as recommended by the JPC.

As the budget session nears its close, the bill, initially introduced by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, prompts further political discussion, with dissent notes from opposition MPs highlighting the ongoing controversy surrounding the Waqf law.

