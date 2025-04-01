Unleashed Chaos: Gangs Overrun Mirebalais Prison in Central Haiti

On Monday, heavily armed gangs launched a violent assault on Mirebalais, a central Haitian city, seizing control of a local prison as hundreds fled. The attack freed 530 prisoners, marking another grim milestone in the escalating lawlessness plaguing Haiti.

Local reports indicate that gang members, associated with notorious leaders like Jeff Larose and Joseph Wilson, have intensified their efforts to expand influence beyond Port-au-Prince. Authorities have been urged to allocate more resources to contain the violence.

Despite local defense attempts, gang activities continued unabated, with parts of the city in turmoil. The expansion of gang-related violence threatens not just Mirebalais but also the regional stability, challenging the government and security forces significantly.

