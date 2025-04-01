Left Menu

Unleashed Chaos: Gangs Overrun Mirebalais Prison in Central Haiti

Mirebalais in central Haiti was attacked by armed gangs, resulting in the release of 530 prisoners. Local media reported on widespread violence, including arson, and injuries to vigilantes. The attack reflects the growing power of gangs, threatening to extend their control beyond Port-au-Prince.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:17 IST
Unleashed Chaos: Gangs Overrun Mirebalais Prison in Central Haiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, heavily armed gangs launched a violent assault on Mirebalais, a central Haitian city, seizing control of a local prison as hundreds fled. The attack freed 530 prisoners, marking another grim milestone in the escalating lawlessness plaguing Haiti.

Local reports indicate that gang members, associated with notorious leaders like Jeff Larose and Joseph Wilson, have intensified their efforts to expand influence beyond Port-au-Prince. Authorities have been urged to allocate more resources to contain the violence.

Despite local defense attempts, gang activities continued unabated, with parts of the city in turmoil. The expansion of gang-related violence threatens not just Mirebalais but also the regional stability, challenging the government and security forces significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025