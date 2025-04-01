Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Ships Approach

In a significant escalation of tensions, more than 10 Chinese military vessels moved close to Taiwan's 24 nautical mile contiguous zone on Tuesday morning. In a swift response, Taiwan deployed its own warships, according to statements from senior Taiwan officials.

Despite the provocative approach, Taiwanese authorities have stated that they have not detected any live fire emanating from the Chinese fleet so far. The situation, however, underscores the persistent tensions between China and Taiwan, amid ongoing geopolitical frictions in the region.

This incident highlights the fragile peace in the Taiwan Strait, as both nations engage in military maneuvers that could potentially escalate into a more serious confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)