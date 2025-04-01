Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Ships Approach

Over 10 Chinese military vessels neared Taiwan's 24 nautical mile contiguous zone, prompting Taiwan to dispatch its own warships in response. As of now, no live fire has been observed from the Chinese side, according to senior Taiwan officials.

Updated: 01-04-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 07:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Taiwan

In a significant escalation of tensions, more than 10 Chinese military vessels moved close to Taiwan's 24 nautical mile contiguous zone on Tuesday morning. In a swift response, Taiwan deployed its own warships, according to statements from senior Taiwan officials.

Despite the provocative approach, Taiwanese authorities have stated that they have not detected any live fire emanating from the Chinese fleet so far. The situation, however, underscores the persistent tensions between China and Taiwan, amid ongoing geopolitical frictions in the region.

This incident highlights the fragile peace in the Taiwan Strait, as both nations engage in military maneuvers that could potentially escalate into a more serious confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

