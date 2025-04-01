Chronicle of Tensions: Iran and the U.S. From Allies to Adversaries
The relationship between Iran and the United States has transitioned from strong allies to hostile foes since Iran's 1979 revolution. Key events include the 1953 CIA-backed coup in Iran, nuclear agreements, hostage crises, sanctions, and high-profile military confrontations.
The evolution of Iran-U.S. relations spans decades, marked by periods of both collaboration and conflict. Once steadfast allies, their rapport turned sour post-1979 following Iran's Islamic Revolution. The toppling of Iran's prime minister in 1953 by the CIA and subsequent restoration of the Shah set the stage for future discord.
Nuclear agreements became a pivotal point, starting with the provision of nuclear technology in the 1960s and evolving into contentious nuclear ambitions accusations in the 2000s. Notable incidents include the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, the Iran-Contra affair, and a series of reciprocal sanctions and military strikes.
In recent years, regional tensions have intensified, driven by Iran-backed movements in the Middle East and allegations of political assassination plots. Despite diplomatic efforts, including the 2015 nuclear deal, U.S.-Iran relations remain fraught with mistrust and rivalry, culminating in threats and military initiatives.
