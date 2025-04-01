Sweeping Job Cuts Shake U.S. Health Agencies
The Trump administration has initiated major staffing cuts across key U.S. health agencies including the CDC, FDA, and NIH, affecting 10,000 jobs. The move is part of a broader plan with Elon Musk to reduce federal staff levels. Several top FDA officials have resigned or been dismissed as a result.
The Trump administration has commenced significant layoffs in leading U.S. health agencies, targeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and National Institutes of Health. According to sources, this move is part of a larger strategy to eliminate 10,000 health jobs.
President Donald Trump, alongside billionaire Elon Musk, aims to streamline and reduce the staffing levels within federal departments and agencies. The recent changes have led to the dismissal of Brian King, head of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, with Peter Stein, a director at the FDA, resigning shortly after.
The departures have compounded leadership challenges within various FDA divisions, including those focused on drugs, food, and vaccines. Reports indicate that employees are struggling to meet review deadlines, with some informed of their termination via email. The cuts have also reached the CDC, affecting crucial divisions handling significant public health issues.
