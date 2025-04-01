Left Menu

Sweeping Job Cuts Shake U.S. Health Agencies

The Trump administration has initiated major staffing cuts across key U.S. health agencies including the CDC, FDA, and NIH, affecting 10,000 jobs. The move is part of a broader plan with Elon Musk to reduce federal staff levels. Several top FDA officials have resigned or been dismissed as a result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:51 IST
Sweeping Job Cuts Shake U.S. Health Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has commenced significant layoffs in leading U.S. health agencies, targeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and National Institutes of Health. According to sources, this move is part of a larger strategy to eliminate 10,000 health jobs.

President Donald Trump, alongside billionaire Elon Musk, aims to streamline and reduce the staffing levels within federal departments and agencies. The recent changes have led to the dismissal of Brian King, head of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, with Peter Stein, a director at the FDA, resigning shortly after.

The departures have compounded leadership challenges within various FDA divisions, including those focused on drugs, food, and vaccines. Reports indicate that employees are struggling to meet review deadlines, with some informed of their termination via email. The cuts have also reached the CDC, affecting crucial divisions handling significant public health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025