Trio Arrested for Daredevil Stunts on Dwarka Expressway
Three individuals were arrested for performing dangerous car stunts on Dwarka Expressway, caught after videos circulated on social media. The police arrested Rohan Yadav, Krishna Yadav, and Hitesh Yadav, seizing their vehicles. The trio has been creating such content to gain fame on Instagram.
Three individuals have been detained by the police for performing hazardous stunts in moving vehicles on the Dwarka Expressway. Videos of the acts, which circulated widely on social media, prompted the arrests.
Authorities confirmed that the incidents involved two cars, a Thar and a Verna, with two men executing the stunts and a third recording them. The arrests of Rohan Yadav, Krishna Yadav, and Hitesh Yadav were made following a formal complaint filed at Badshahpur Police Station.
The Gurugram police highlighted the severe risks involved in such actions, which endangered the lives of the perpetrators and other passengers on the road. The trio reportedly aimed to boost their social media fame through these stunts. Consequently, police have confiscated three vehicles related to the case.
