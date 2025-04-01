Trio Arrested for Daredevil Stunts on Dwarka Expressway

Three individuals have been detained by the police for performing hazardous stunts in moving vehicles on the Dwarka Expressway. Videos of the acts, which circulated widely on social media, prompted the arrests.

Authorities confirmed that the incidents involved two cars, a Thar and a Verna, with two men executing the stunts and a third recording them. The arrests of Rohan Yadav, Krishna Yadav, and Hitesh Yadav were made following a formal complaint filed at Badshahpur Police Station.

The Gurugram police highlighted the severe risks involved in such actions, which endangered the lives of the perpetrators and other passengers on the road. The trio reportedly aimed to boost their social media fame through these stunts. Consequently, police have confiscated three vehicles related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)