Nigerian National's Arrest Uncovers Drug Syndicate in India
A Nigerian national, part of an international drug syndicate, has been arrested in India for distributing synthetic drugs. Identified as Agbedo Solomon, he was apprehended by Kerala Police. His link was discovered after another arrest involving MDMA. Solomon was overstaying in India and working under a Nigerian drug lord.
A 29-year-old Nigerian national, allegedly involved in an international drug syndicate, has been arrested by Kerala Police. The individual, Agbedo Solomon, is accused of manufacturing and distributing synthetic drugs across regions in India.
Solomon was captured in Delhi by a team from Eravipuram Police Station and brought to Kollam. His arrest follows the detention of Shiju Azeer, who was caught with MDMA, a digital scale, and cash, all traced back to Solomon.
Kollam City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan revealed that Solomon operated under the control of a Nigerian drug lord. Solomon had been in India on a business visa, had overstayed illegally, and failed to report his lost passport. An extensive investigation is underway to dismantle his supply network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
