Waqf Bill Set for Parliamentary Showdown: Battle Lines Drawn

The Lok Sabha is poised to debate the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, as the government seeks to pass it despite fierce opposition. The bill faces criticism for being allegedly unconstitutional and infringing on Muslim religious rights. BJP allies, despite initial reservations, now back the bill after some amendments.

Updated: 01-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:14 IST
The Lok Sabha is gearing up to debate the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, with the government determined to pass it despite facing significant opposition. Both Houses of Parliament are set for heated discussions, with eight hours allocated for debate in each House. The government, backed by its allies in the NDA, is pressing to approve the legislation.

BJP allies, including the TDP and JD(U), initially had reservations about the bill but have backed it following changes recommended by the Joint Committee of Parliament. However, the opposition, united under the INDIA bloc, strongly condemns the bill. They argue it curtails Muslim religious freedoms and is unconstitutional.

Minister Kiren Rijiju noted that the allotted debate time could extend if needed. Criticism comes from various quarters, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, who labelled the bill unconstitutional. Despite this, the numbers in the Lok Sabha favor the government, with the BJP-led NDA holding the majority. The bill aims to improve the management and administration of Waqf properties for transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

