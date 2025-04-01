Left Menu

Supreme Court Resolves 52-Year Legal Battle Over Share Valuation With Landmark Verdict

The Supreme Court has settled a 52-year legal dispute concerning share valuation between I K Merchants Pvt Ltd and the Rajasthan government. The court modified the interest rate for delayed payments, instructing the state to pay an enhanced valuation amount with revised interest, balancing fair compensation and financial impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:24 IST
Supreme Court Resolves 52-Year Legal Battle Over Share Valuation With Landmark Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court resolved a protracted 52-year legal battle over share valuation between private entities, including I K Merchants Pvt Ltd, and the Rajasthan government. The dispute, dating back to 1973, involved the transfer of shares of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Ltd.

The bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, clarified the courts' authority to determine suitable interest rates on delayed payments. Justice R Mahadevan highlighted the need for courts to consider the totality of facts when setting interest rates, emphasizing discretion based on specific case details.

The court's decision also revised past rulings, granting a 6% simple interest from July 8, 1975, until the decree date, and a 9% interest thereafter until payment realisation. The court emphasized balancing fairness and financial impact, rejecting excessively high interest demands while ensuring reasonable compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025