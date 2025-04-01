Tragedy in Lithuania: Four U.S. Soldiers Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Lithuania as four U.S. Army soldiers were reported missing after their vehicle became submerged in a peat bog last week. On Tuesday, officials confirmed the grim outcome as the fourth soldier was found dead.

The ill-fated incident occurred near Lithuania's border with Belarus within a designated military training area. Rescuers initially retrieved the armored vehicle involved in the mishap, discovering the bodies of three soldiers on Monday.

Both U.S. and Lithuanian authorities have been who diligently working together throughout the rescue and recovery operations, ensuring all efforts were made to locate the missing military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)