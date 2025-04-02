Christian Immigrants at Risk Amid Aggressive Deportation Policies

A recent report highlights that a significant number of immigrants potentially facing deportation from the United States identify as Christians, urging fellow Christians to reflect on the implications of former President Trump's stringent immigration policies.

The report, supported by major Catholic and evangelical organizations, underscores that around 10 million Christians in the United States are vulnerable to deportation. This includes those from households with a member at risk of deportation, utilizing religious affiliation data and census analysis.

Advocates like Matthew Soerens emphasize the intrinsic value of all individuals, regardless of faith. Meanwhile, leaders such as Bishop Mark Seitz and Walter Kim voice concerns about family separations and their chilling effect on Christian communities, warning that continued deportation could severely weaken church resilience in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)