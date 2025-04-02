Left Menu

Christian Immigrants at Risk Amid Aggressive Deportation Policies

A report reveals that four in five immigrants at risk of deportation from the US identify as Christian, impacting 10 million individuals. It draws attention to how the Trump administration's immigration policies disproportionately affect Christians and urges believers to reconsider these approaches.

A recent report highlights that a significant number of immigrants potentially facing deportation from the United States identify as Christians, urging fellow Christians to reflect on the implications of former President Trump's stringent immigration policies.

The report, supported by major Catholic and evangelical organizations, underscores that around 10 million Christians in the United States are vulnerable to deportation. This includes those from households with a member at risk of deportation, utilizing religious affiliation data and census analysis.

Advocates like Matthew Soerens emphasize the intrinsic value of all individuals, regardless of faith. Meanwhile, leaders such as Bishop Mark Seitz and Walter Kim voice concerns about family separations and their chilling effect on Christian communities, warning that continued deportation could severely weaken church resilience in the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

