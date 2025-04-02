Rising Tensions: China's Escalating Military Drills Around Taiwan

China carried out military drills in the Taiwan Strait for the second consecutive day, increasing tensions in a region crucial for global trade. The exercises, termed Strait Thunder-2025A, were confirmed by a People's Liberation Army spokesperson, focusing on testing troop capabilities in identification, verification, and precision strikes.

Taiwan's military remained vigilant, reporting the entry of numerous Chinese military aircraft and vessels in nearby areas. Among these were warplanes crossing the strait's de facto border, and the Shandong aircraft carrier group entering Taiwan's air defense identification zone, moves that Seoul frequently protests.

The United States reaffirmed its support for Taiwan against China's growing military aggressiveness. Taiwan's pro-independence stance, led by President Lai Ching-te, faces direct opposition through these drills, as China intensifies its rhetoric and actions, stirring concerns about stability in the Pacific region.

