Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025: Transforming Property Management and Transparency

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, aiming to enhance transparency, management, and welfare use of Waqf properties. The Bill proposes a technology-driven approach, inclusivity, and state governance while addressing property misuse issues. The renamed UMEED Bill seeks to ensure substantial benefits to ordinary Muslims.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha, which aims to improve Waqf property management through transparency and technology. The bill, renamed as the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill, seeks to ensure these properties benefit ordinary Muslims.

Emphasizing that the legislation is not religiously motivated, Rijiju outlined the extensive consultations undertaken by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which received over 97.27 lakh petitions. The law will benefit Muslims without affecting their citizenship rights, a reassurance in response to opposition claims.

The Bill proposes significant changes, including state-appointed Waqf boards, non-Muslim board members for inclusivity, and property audits. A new centralized portal will automate management to increase efficiency. Rijiju criticized past legislative policies that limited the economic potential of Waqf properties, highlighting the need for change.

