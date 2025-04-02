Tragedy Strikes: Unraveling the Firozabad Shooting Incident

In a chilling development in Rahn Kalan village, a young man named Deepak, aged 23, fatally shot his brother's sister-in-law, Jyoti, and subsequently turned the gun on himself, according to local police reports on Wednesday.

The motive behind this tragic incident remains unclear as authorities continue to piece together the circumstances leading up to the fatal encounter. Deepak, a resident of Tundla in Firozabad, visited the house of his brother's in-laws before locking himself and the 22-year-old victim inside a room.

Assistant Police Commissioner Piyush Kant Rai stated that upon receiving information, police promptly arrived at the scene, revealing the two bodies bearing bullet wounds. An investigation has commenced to uncover the motives behind this unsettling event.

