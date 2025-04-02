Tragedy Strikes: Unraveling the Firozabad Shooting Incident
A man named Deepak from Tundla in Firozabad shot his brother's sister-in-law, Jyoti, and then himself in Rahn Kalan village. Police have yet to ascertain the motive for the tragic incident. The authorities are investigating the case following the discovery of both bodies with bullet wounds.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling development in Rahn Kalan village, a young man named Deepak, aged 23, fatally shot his brother's sister-in-law, Jyoti, and subsequently turned the gun on himself, according to local police reports on Wednesday.
The motive behind this tragic incident remains unclear as authorities continue to piece together the circumstances leading up to the fatal encounter. Deepak, a resident of Tundla in Firozabad, visited the house of his brother's in-laws before locking himself and the 22-year-old victim inside a room.
Assistant Police Commissioner Piyush Kant Rai stated that upon receiving information, police promptly arrived at the scene, revealing the two bodies bearing bullet wounds. An investigation has commenced to uncover the motives behind this unsettling event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Firozabad
- shooting
- incident
- Deepak
- Jyoti
- police
- investigation
- bullet wounds
- Rahn Kalan
- tragedy
ALSO READ
Land-for-Jobs Scandal: High-Stakes Investigation of Lalu Prasad's Family
Major Ganja Bust: Police Seize Rs 6.52 Lakh Worth in Thane
Police Probe Intensifies in Fatal Vadodara Road Accident
Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur after protest against Aurangzeb's tomb triggers violence: Police.
Major Ganja Seizure: Chhattisgarh Police Busts Smuggling Racket