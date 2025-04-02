Left Menu

Odisha's Struggle with Mining Penalties: Unrecovered Billions Loom

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India reported Odisha's failure to recover Rs 3,966.34 crore fines for illegal mining, based on a 2017 Supreme Court directive. Despite efforts, large sums remain unrecovered, casting doubts on the state's enforcement efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government's efforts to recover a staggering Rs 3,966.34 crore in fines for illegal mining have fallen short, as detailed in a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Initially ordered by the Supreme Court in August 2017, the fines target mineral extraction conducted without proper Environment or Forest Clearances. However, six years on, a considerable portion remains unpaid, revealing inefficiencies in the recovery process.

The report underscores severe enforcement lapses, highlighting the state's inability to fully execute Supreme Court mandates meant to rectify substantial illegal mining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

