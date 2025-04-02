Gang Leader Shot in Police Encounter After Assault
A notorious gang leader, Vijay alias Mottai Vijay, was shot by police after assaulting officers during an arrest attempt. Vijay, linked to over 30 criminal cases, attacked police with a machete. An inspector fired in self-defense, leading to Vijay's death. Injured officers are receiving treatment.
A notorious gang leader targeting truck drivers met a fatal encounter with police following a violent confrontation. Vijay, also known as Mottai Vijay, attacked officers with a machete during an arrest operation, prompting self-defense gunfire.
This incident occurred as police, acting on a tip-off, cornered Vijay in a grove and ordered his surrender. Despite repeated warnings, Vijay's assault left two officers injured.
Cuddalore police superintendent, Jayakumar, described the incident as a necessary act to preserve officers' lives. Vijay succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Over 30 criminal cases, including charges in Puducherry, were logged against the deceased perpetrator.
