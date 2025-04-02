Gang Leader Shot in Police Encounter After Assault

A notorious gang leader targeting truck drivers met a fatal encounter with police following a violent confrontation. Vijay, also known as Mottai Vijay, attacked officers with a machete during an arrest operation, prompting self-defense gunfire.

This incident occurred as police, acting on a tip-off, cornered Vijay in a grove and ordered his surrender. Despite repeated warnings, Vijay's assault left two officers injured.

Cuddalore police superintendent, Jayakumar, described the incident as a necessary act to preserve officers' lives. Vijay succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Over 30 criminal cases, including charges in Puducherry, were logged against the deceased perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)