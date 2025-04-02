Left Menu

Gang Leader Shot in Police Encounter After Assault

A notorious gang leader, Vijay alias Mottai Vijay, was shot by police after assaulting officers during an arrest attempt. Vijay, linked to over 30 criminal cases, attacked police with a machete. An inspector fired in self-defense, leading to Vijay's death. Injured officers are receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:28 IST
Gang Leader Shot in Police Encounter After Assault
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious gang leader targeting truck drivers met a fatal encounter with police following a violent confrontation. Vijay, also known as Mottai Vijay, attacked officers with a machete during an arrest operation, prompting self-defense gunfire.

This incident occurred as police, acting on a tip-off, cornered Vijay in a grove and ordered his surrender. Despite repeated warnings, Vijay's assault left two officers injured.

Cuddalore police superintendent, Jayakumar, described the incident as a necessary act to preserve officers' lives. Vijay succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Over 30 criminal cases, including charges in Puducherry, were logged against the deceased perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025