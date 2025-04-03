EU Prepares Countermeasures to U.S. Tariffs

The European Union member states are preparing for a crucial vote set for Wednesday, April 9. This vote will determine the EU's response to the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the United States, a senior European Union official announced on Thursday.

The European Commission proposed countermeasures that require approval from a majority of member states, including those nations composing 65% of the EU's total population. This crucial decision showcases the EU's stance against the U.S.'s tariff policies.

If the proposal is passed, it may signify a pivotal moment in transatlantic trade relations, potentially igniting further discussions or disputes at an international level. EU officials emphasize the need for a balanced approach to protect economic interests.

