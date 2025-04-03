EU Prepares Countermeasures to U.S. Tariffs
The European Union member states are poised to vote on April 9 regarding countermeasures to the United States' steel and aluminum tariffs. The Commission's proposal will pass if not opposed by a qualified majority of 15 member states, representing 65% of the EU population.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union member states are preparing for a crucial vote set for Wednesday, April 9. This vote will determine the EU's response to the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the United States, a senior European Union official announced on Thursday.
The European Commission proposed countermeasures that require approval from a majority of member states, including those nations composing 65% of the EU's total population. This crucial decision showcases the EU's stance against the U.S.'s tariff policies.
If the proposal is passed, it may signify a pivotal moment in transatlantic trade relations, potentially igniting further discussions or disputes at an international level. EU officials emphasize the need for a balanced approach to protect economic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ECI Moves Forward with Voter ID-Aadhaar Link Amidst Scrutiny
The Missing Devotees from Mahakumbh: Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Modi
Intense Competition Looms Ahead of IOC Presidential Vote
Confidence Vote Sparks Political Turmoil in Maharashtra Council
Congress and Election Commission Seek Solutions for Cleaner Voter Lists