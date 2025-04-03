Chidambaram's Plea Accelerated: High Court Moves Up INX Media Hearing

The Delhi High Court has expedited the hearing of former union minister P Chidambaram's plea challenging the trial court's cognisance of a chargesheet in the INX Media money laundering case. Originally set for August, the hearing will now take place in May.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja responded to urgent requests from Chidambaram's legal team, who argued that the trial court hearing on the framing of charges slated for April 7 could render their appeal redundant. As a result, the high court acceded to advance the hearing date.

Both the Enforcement Directorate and Chidambaram's counsel agreed not to push for court arguments in early April, facilitating the rescheduling. This follows a history of legal proceedings and new allegations lodged by the ED and the CBI concerning financial misconduct linked to Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)