Poland's Defence Spending Spikes in NATO Lead-Up

Poland aims to allocate 5% of GDP to defence by 2026, surpassing all NATO members in GDP proportion for military spending, driven by concerns over Russia's actions in Ukraine. EU ministers, meeting in Warsaw, discussed a new defence strategy outlined in a 'White Paper for European Defence – Readiness 2030.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:02 IST
Poland is positioning itself as a frontrunner in NATO by planning to spend 5% of its GDP on defence by 2026, according to Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. This move comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting Poland to prioritise military readiness.

Currently, Poland allocates a larger percentage of its GDP to defence than any other NATO member, including the United States, with plans for this year's spending reaching 4.7% of GDP. During a recent EU defence ministers meeting in Warsaw, discussions focused on a 'White Paper for European Defence – Readiness 2030,' aimed at shaping the future of the ReArm Europe Plan.

Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz highlighted the importance of the document, stressing the need for Europe to be prepared for challenging scenarios and strong enough to deter potential aggressors. The strategic aim is to fortify Europe and NATO against any potential threats, ensuring peace and stability in the region.

