Supreme Court Nullifies 25,753 Teacher Appointments in West Bengal

The Supreme Court overturned the appointments of 25,753 teachers in West Bengal, citing a 'vitiated and tainted' selection process. The decision mandates refunds from tainted candidates and offers specific relief to non-tainted and disabled individuals. No interference was made with ongoing criminal investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Supreme Court delivered a significant verdict on Thursday, annulling the appointment of 25,753 teachers in state-run schools across West Bengal. The court found the recruitment process to be marred by extensive manipulation and fraud, reflecting a systemic flaw that could not be overlooked.

In upholding the Calcutta High Court's April 2024 decision, the bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, deemed the selection process 'vitiated and tainted,' demanding the repayment of salaries from those implicated. At the same time, the court extended concessions to non-tainted and differently-abled candidates, allowing them opportunities for continued employment.

This scandal, rooted in the 2016 recruitment, involved former education minister Partha Chatterjee and other political figures. The verdict does not impede ongoing criminal proceedings. The Supreme Court's action underscores a critical examination of recruitment ethics and demands accountability within educational hiring processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

