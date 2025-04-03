BJP Forms Committee for Manipur Delimitation Amidst Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur is taking a proactive step by establishing a 13-member committee to address the contentious issue of state delimitation. Senior party leader Kh Ibomcha announced this initiative, emphasizing the party's stance that delimitation should proceed only if based on an authentic census.

The proposed committee, composed of 12 party MLAs and one state unit office bearer, reflects the BJP's commitment to resolving the delimitation conundrum. Concerns have been raised regarding the legitimacy of using the 2001 Census for this purpose, as it is rife with inaccuracies, according to Ibomcha. A central demand from BJP MLAs calls for a review of this census and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before moving forward with the delimitation process.

This development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's directive granting the Centre three months to conduct the delimitation exercise in several northeastern states, including Manipur. Meanwhile, ongoing ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, which has resulted in over 250 casualties, has prompted the imposition of President's rule in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)