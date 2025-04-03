Left Menu

BJP Forms Committee for Manipur Delimitation Amidst Controversy

The BJP in Manipur is forming a 13-member committee to address delimitation issues. While supporting delimitation based on an authentic census, opposition arises against using the flawed 2001 Census. Ethnic violence complicates the situation, with President's rule in effect and the assembly under suspended animation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:36 IST
BJP Forms Committee for Manipur Delimitation Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur is taking a proactive step by establishing a 13-member committee to address the contentious issue of state delimitation. Senior party leader Kh Ibomcha announced this initiative, emphasizing the party's stance that delimitation should proceed only if based on an authentic census.

The proposed committee, composed of 12 party MLAs and one state unit office bearer, reflects the BJP's commitment to resolving the delimitation conundrum. Concerns have been raised regarding the legitimacy of using the 2001 Census for this purpose, as it is rife with inaccuracies, according to Ibomcha. A central demand from BJP MLAs calls for a review of this census and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before moving forward with the delimitation process.

This development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's directive granting the Centre three months to conduct the delimitation exercise in several northeastern states, including Manipur. Meanwhile, ongoing ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, which has resulted in over 250 casualties, has prompted the imposition of President's rule in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025