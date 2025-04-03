Left Menu

Delhi High Court Confirms Charges Against Club Owners for Selling Alcohol and Hookah to Minors

The Delhi High Court maintained charges against club owners for allegedly selling alcohol and hookah to minors, boosting their income while destroying evidence. The court underscored the owners' responsibility to prevent illegal activities, noting the involvement of a 13-year-old victim and the deletion of CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:38 IST
Delhi High Court Confirms Charges Against Club Owners for Selling Alcohol and Hookah to Minors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has upheld charges against the owners of two clubs for allegedly serving alcohol and hookah to minors in a bid to boost earnings, while also destroying evidence. The court emphasized the non-delegable responsibility of the owners to ensure their establishments were not involved in illegal activities.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting the involvement of a 13-year-old victim who was repeatedly served intoxicants. She also pointed out the owners' failure to report or prevent the serving of such substances to minors and to account for missing individuals.

The court dismissed appeals against the trial court's decision, reiterating that charges were substantiated by evidence, including the deliberate deletion of CCTV footage to obstruct the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025