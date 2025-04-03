Delhi High Court Confirms Charges Against Club Owners for Selling Alcohol and Hookah to Minors

The Delhi High Court has upheld charges against the owners of two clubs for allegedly serving alcohol and hookah to minors in a bid to boost earnings, while also destroying evidence. The court emphasized the non-delegable responsibility of the owners to ensure their establishments were not involved in illegal activities.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting the involvement of a 13-year-old victim who was repeatedly served intoxicants. She also pointed out the owners' failure to report or prevent the serving of such substances to minors and to account for missing individuals.

The court dismissed appeals against the trial court's decision, reiterating that charges were substantiated by evidence, including the deliberate deletion of CCTV footage to obstruct the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)